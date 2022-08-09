Former NXT Star Makes Bizarre Return to WWE on WWE Raw

Dexter Lumis made his surprise return to WWE on this week's Monday Night Raw in quite the bizarre fashion. Early in the night, fans noticed that a car had run into a concrete pole backstage while Kevin Owens was cutting a promo. The same car was later spotted being towed and security guards were shown running as Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Bayley's faction cut a promo. The show's main event culminated in AJ Styles beating The Miz in a No Disqualification match, but as Styles celebrated guards could be seen tackling a man at ringside near the barricade.

Lumis eventually popped his head up to reveal he was the one being apprehended. He was quickly taken away as a confused Styles looked on. Reports of WWE wanting to bring Lumis back into the company popped up earlier in the day as he was released by the company back in April. He wrestled four matches following his WWE departure, most notably in the NWA, and popped up at Starrcast V during Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae's panel.

This story is developing...