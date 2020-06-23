Dolph Ziggler Traded to WWE Raw, Gets WWE Championship Match With Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules

Dolph Ziggler made his surprise return to the Monday Night Raw roster this week, confirming that he and Robert Roode were heading to the Raw brand as part of the trade that resulted in AJ Styles jumping over to SmackDown. Ziggler interrupted Drew McIntyre during his promo, reminding him of their history together and saying that he was "owed" a championship shot given how he "saved" McIntyre's career. The "Scottish Psychopath" didn't agree at all with Ziggler's claims, but did say he needed a challenger at Extreme Rules and granted Ziggler a title shot.

In recent months Ziggler has been on the losing end of a feud with Otis over the affections of Mandy Rose. He hasn't been in the world championship picture since last year when he tried and failed to beat Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship multiple times.

So far McIntyre vs. Ziggler is the only match booked for Extreme Rules, currently scheduled for July 19 at the WWE Performance Center.

You can take credit for whatever you want brother...especially what Big Daddy Claymore does to you at #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/6qHWKqbkwM — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 23, 2020

