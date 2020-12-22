Fans of WWE's Hardy Boyz Can't Stand Jeff Hardy and Riddle's Hardy Bros Team Name
Several weeks back (Matt) Riddle pitched the idea of teaming with Jeff Hardy on Monday Night Raw as The Hardy Bros. This week's Raw saw the idea come to life as Riddle and Hardy teamed up to face MVP and Bobby Lashley under that moniker (and lost when Hardy tapped to Lashley's Hurt Lock). Unfortunately, the name was met with an overall negative reaction from fans on social media, mostly from people who were fans of the originally Hardy Boyz tandem of Jeff and Matt Hardy. It also didn't help that the pair interrupted The VIP Lounge in order for Riddle to cut an awkward promo.
You can see some reactions to the name below. How do you feel about the pair working together as The Hardy Bros.? Let us know in the comments!
#TheHardyBros 🤙#WWERaw @JEFFHARDYBRAND @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/VIlxbpvjG8— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 22, 2020
Delete!
Stop calling them The Hardy Bros #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xO7z7wyeVF— Fightgameross (@Fightgameross) December 22, 2020
No Love for Matt
#WWERAW: Again they state "The Hardy Bros."?! There's only room for one Matt, and it sure as hell ain't Riddle! pic.twitter.com/NWhl7uD1aA— RULLUR (@RULLUR) December 22, 2020
Wonder How Jeff Feels About This
Hardy Bros?! Request a trade jeff. #WWERAW— Jay☃️I RUN THIS BITCH! (@EmpireReignsX) December 22, 2020
Eye Roll
Really the fucking Hardy Bros!?!?! I have never been more offended/disappointed as well in this company #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OEhYzsxk8O— Vance Kauffman (@VanceKauffman) December 22, 2020
Just No
I hate how they’re putting Jeff Hardy with Riddle as a tag team and calling them “The Hardy Bros”
No. Just no. #RAW— ◆◆◆ (@xReigningEmpire) December 22, 2020
Wasn't All That Funny the First Time
Oh cute. They're doing the Hardy Bros joke that the entire world rolled their eyes at two weeks ago.#WWERAW— Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) December 22, 2020
Not All Negative
Matt and Jeff, The Hardy Bros.
Whoever wrote this needs a raise. 😂#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zwhY9qwqIs— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) December 15, 2020
The #hardybros is the best worst thing ever. #WWERaw #Raw— Losing Lukas (@xTheButcherx) December 22, 2020
"What do you say we give the Hardy Bros a go?"
"Sick!"#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/eCWF8pFZwR— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 15, 2020