Fans of WWE's Hardy Boyz Can't Stand Jeff Hardy and Riddle's Hardy Bros Team Name

Several weeks back (Matt) Riddle pitched the idea of teaming with Jeff Hardy on Monday Night Raw as The Hardy Bros. This week's Raw saw the idea come to life as Riddle and Hardy teamed up to face MVP and Bobby Lashley under that moniker (and lost when Hardy tapped to Lashley's Hurt Lock). Unfortunately, the name was met with an overall negative reaction from fans on social media, mostly from people who were fans of the originally Hardy Boyz tandem of Jeff and Matt Hardy. It also didn't help that the pair interrupted The VIP Lounge in order for Riddle to cut an awkward promo.

You can see some reactions to the name below. How do you feel about the pair working together as The Hardy Bros.? Let us know in the comments!