Kevin Owens Turns Heel to Close Out WWE Raw

Kevin Owens closed out this week’s Monday Night Raw by attacking Big E and screaming like a madman following his loss against Seth Rollins. The episode started with Owens once again trying to get E to forgive him for what happened in their match a week prior, all while Rollins went around telling various members of the locker room that Owens should never be trusted. Things finally reached a boiling point in the main event when Rollins beat KO via count-out when Owens’ path outside the ring was briefly blocked by E (sitting at ringside). Owens then finally snapped, attacking E and nailing him with a powerbomb on the ring apron.

Though he’s found more success in the company as a heel in the past, Owens’ latest babyface run started in mid-2019 when he began feuding with Shane McMahon. From there the former Universal Champion worked with stars like Rollins, Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

It’s worth noting that Owens’ current WWE contract is reportedly set to expire in January, so it’s possible WWE is looking to get one last heel run out of the Canadian star in the event he decides to leave the company.

Check out the lineup for Survivor Series, WWE’s next pay-per-view on Nov 21, below:

WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Happy Corbin (Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match)

Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Queen Zelina vs. Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Aliyah, Natalya (Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match)

