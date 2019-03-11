Shield Farewell, Batista Return, Intercontinental Championship Match Announced for WWE Raw Tonight

With Fastlane behind them, the WWE will enter full WrestleMania mode this week, starting with a stacked Monday Night Raw.

So far the company has already announced a title match and a face-off between Triple H and a returning Batista.

“Tonight on Monday Night Raw, WWE COO Triple H will come face-to-face with Batista, two weeks after The Animal made a shocking return to attack WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to get The Game’s attention,” the company announced in their Raw preview.

The show will also feature an Intercontinental Championship match between reigning champ Finn Balor and former champion Bobby Lashley. Finally, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are expected to give a “farewell address” to the Pittsburgh crowd after beating Lashley, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre in the Fastlane main event on Sunday night.

The former WWE Champion and Guardians of the Galaxy actor returned to the company on the Feb. 25 episode of Raw, attacking Ric Flair in his dressing room while the rest of the roster was ringside for Flair’s 70th birthday celebration. He posted a video via Instagram the following week, saying he didn’t feel like show up because he hated the city of Philadelphia (where Raw was that night).

“Hey Triple H, well I guess I got your attention,” Batista said. “I’d like to apologize for not making it to Raw tonight, but I’m not going to. Because I just don’t want to be there. I don’t have other obligations, and I’m definitely not afraid of you. I just don’t like Philly. No offense. So what I’m going to do is think about how much I don’t like Pittsburgh, no offense, and maybe I’ll see you there. Or maybe I won’t.”

Triple H then cut a promo in the ring say he would do whatever it took to get his hands on his former Evolution stablemate. According to PWInsider, Batista has been spotted in the Pittsburgh area ahead of Raw so the odds of another bait-and-switch for the face-to-face are unlikely.

Balor won the Intercontinental Championship, his first title since his infamous Universal Championship reign, at the Elimination Chamber event back in mid-February in a handicap match against Lashley and Lio Rush. Balor pinned Rush, which drove a wedge between “The Hype Man” and his client.

The Shield’s “farewell” ties into the reports that Dean Ambrose is set to leave the company in April following WrestleMania 35. WWE put out an official statement on Ambrose’s situation, confirming to news outlets that he was in fact leaving.