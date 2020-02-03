WWE Raw Preview: Randy Orton to Explain Why He Attacked Edge

Last week’s Monday Night Raw ended in shocking fashion, as Randy Orton turned full heel once again by maliciously attacking Edge with an RKO and a Con-Chair-To. He hasn’t said much regarding the attack since then on social media, but WWE announced on Monday afternoon that “The Viper” will appear on Raw this week to explain his actions. Back in 2006 the pair joined forces to form the Rated-RKO tag team, holding the World Tag Team Championships once while feuding with a reformed D-Generation X. The two worked together during this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match and Orton teased the idea of a reunion again on Raw before his attack.

No other matches have been announced for the show as of this writing, though we’ll update the story in case anything else is released.

The latest WWE Now segment also gave an update on Edge’s condition, saying fans would know about his health next week.

Edge made his in-ring return after a nine-year retirement during the Royal Rumble, and reportedly signed a new three-year deal with WWE to wrestle on a part-time basis. Christian described Edge’s roller coaster of emotions leading up to his return on last week’s episode of WWE Backstage.

“As a performer, those thoughts always creep into your mind when you’ve been away for that long. ‘Can I still do this at the level that I did before?’ You don’t want to come back at any less than that,” Christian said. “When I talked to him after, I was like, ‘how did it feel out there?’ He’s like, ‘man, I was really nervous.’ To put that in perspective, I was the one that got nervous in our team. He was always calming me down. He had nerves of steel. For him to say that, that just shows you how big of a moment that was for him and the WWE Universe. It will be remembered forever.”