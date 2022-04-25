WWE Raw: Three Major Returns Potentially Scheduled for Tonight's Episode

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw could potentially see three major returns lined up for the Red Brand. The first is Becky Lynch, making her first televised appearance since losing to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. WWE has already confirmed her return and, with WrestleMania Backlash less than two weeks away and Belair scheduled to defend her Raw Women's Championship tonight against Sonya Deville it's entirely possible she'll return to set up a rematch with The EST.

But there's another route WWE is considering for Lynch. According to Fightful Select, WWE is working on getting Asuka back on television for the first time since last year's Money in the Bank, possibly as soon as tonight. It was also noted that WWE was considering a "short-term" program between "The Empress" and Lynch, possibly playing off the history the two share from 2020 when Lynch announced her pregnancy and awarded her championship to Asuka, who had won Money in the Bank the night prior.

Finally, Fightful Select also dropped the news this weekend that Mustafa Ali is "tentatively scheduled" to be at Raw tonight in Knoxville. Ali requested his release from the company back in January but was rejected with multiple years left on his deal. He wrote at the time, "I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE," and in the months that followed has repeatedly uploaded videos of him training in the ring. The only sort of tease he's made about a return was via Twitter where he pondered over a match with Cody Rhodes.

the american nightmare vs a real american nightmare https://t.co/RrBWQDVHwM — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) April 9, 2022

Reports have also dropped about what prompted Ali to request his release, which involved an argument between himself and Vince McMahon over disagreements on what character he should portray. Ali was in a tag team with Mansoor for a chunk of 2021 but the pair broke up right before Crown Jewel, setting up a grudge match between the pair that Mansoor won.

As for WrestleMania Backlash, scheduled for May 8 in Rhode Island, here's what has been officially booked. Roman Reigns is reportedly set to headline the show but still doesn't have a match booked.