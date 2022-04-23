WWE Reveals When Becky Lynch Will Return to TV

✖

Becky Lynch hasn't appeared on WWE Television since she lost the Raw Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, but soon fans will once again see Big Time Becks in the mix. Last night's SmackDown revealed that Becky Lynch will be returning to TV on next week's Monday Night Raw, and she will undoubtedly have something to say to Belair, who will be defending her Championship against Sonya Deville on the same show. Will Lynch attack Belair or try and get her rematch for WrestleMania Backlash? Both could very well be true, and thankfully we won't have to wait very long to find out.

Lynch addressed her loss to Belair during Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, attributing her loss to Belair bringing an army with her to the event during her introduction. She also promised to win the Title back, and added that every time she loses she comes back stronger and that this time will be no different.

"Well, here's the thing right. Last night, I go out there to the ring by myself like I always do, always by myself and then here she comes with a fri**en army. An army. Of course that's gonna throw me off my game. There was an army with her. I don't even know how many people were there. 100 people? I'm by myself, of course it threw me off my game," Lynch said. "I didn't have an army, which is why I lost. I didn't know – maybe someone was going to come and hit me with a trombone in the back of the head. I don't know. If I had an army that's what I would do."

"I already beat her in 26 seconds. It shouldn't have lasted so long but that was only because it got in my head. But I dominated her. The next time I'll get her. But the thing is, when I lose I really win, because I come back stronger. Yeah, that's what happens. Yeah, this is a good thing," Lynch said.

"It's happened before. It happened at SummerSlam in 2018 and then I became The Man and became the biggest thing in the entire industry. It happened at Royal Rumble 2019. I lost my match early on in the night and then I came back and won the Royal Rumble. This is good guys. I'm gonna come back stronger than ever," Lynch said.

Are you excited for Lynch's return to Raw? Let us know in the comments!