Watch: Seth Rollins and Riddle Start Brawling in the Parking Lot Hours Before WWE Raw Starts

Seth Rollins and Riddle were back at it once again on Monday night, only this time it was long before Monday Night Raw even started. Tonight's episode takes place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and fans outside the arena spotted the two trading shots in the parking lot before being separated by security and referees. No cameramen are visible in the shot, so it's possible this was done just to get some buzz on social media ahead of the show.

"The Visionary" and "The Original Bro" have had issues for months and it looked like they'd finally meet face-to-face at SummerSlam last month, only for the match to be pulled due to Riddle's storyline injury. They've since clashed in pull-apart brawls multiple times on Raw.

Riddle & Seth Freakin Rollins fighting in the parking lot before #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JfY9kQZqhR — Maleena (@MusicByMaleena) August 29, 2022

Since this week's SmackDown has already been taped, tonight's Raw will be the last live go-home episode of WWE programming building toward Clash at the Castle on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales. The show is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but with only five matches currently on the card, the show will likely see a few more get confirmed. Check out the card below and stay tuned for future updates.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Sheamus SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler Bianca Belair, Alez Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

This story is developing...