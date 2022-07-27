WWE SummerSlam: Why Seth Rollins vs. Riddle Was Scrapped

WWE announced via The Bump on Wednesday that Seth Rollins vs. Riddle has been pulled from Saturday's SummerSlam event after Rollins delivered a Curb Stomp to "The Original Bro" at the end of this week's Monday Night Raw. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp is now reporting that Riddle's "injury" is purely for storyline purposes due to "creative adjustments," and that the new plan is the match is penciled in for Clash at the Castle in September.

Rollins will still be in Nashville for SummerSlam weekend, so it's still up in the air whether or not he'll have a match on the show. Stars like AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are all still off the card, so it's possible he could wind up having a new opponent. There's also a chance that he could get added into the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns as he's been teasing a match with both in recent interviews.

"I mean who knows who's gonna be the champion at that point? (after SummerSlam)," Rollins told The Hindustan Times earlier this week. "Obviously, it could be Roman, it could be Brock, doesn't really matter to me. I've beaten both of them. I've beaten them both at the same time. So whoever's the champ. I'm gonna call my way back up to the top and get another opportunity at the WWE Universal heavyweight championship."

"I live inside his head (Reigns) rent-free. So whether or not he's champion after SummerSlam, there is definitely going to be another Rollins-Reigns match down the road. We have a lot of unfinished business, but most importantly, anytime you see Rollins versus Reigns on the marquee. You know there's gonna be money involved, you know it's gonna be big business. So when we get back to it, it's gonna be huge, it always will. This industry, this generation is ours for the last ten years now. And so time is near to get this one," he later added.

"For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They'll hear ya someday," Rollins tweeted when the news broke.

h/t Fightful Select