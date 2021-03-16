Shane McMahon Knocks Out, Slimes Braun Strowman on WWE Raw

✖

Shane McMahon accepted Braun Strowman's challenge for a match on this week's Monday Night Raw, and wound up making a fool out of "The Monster Among Men." The match was supposed to take place midway through the episode, but McMahon tried to delay it by doing jumping jacks and playing hopscotch (complete with chalk outlines!) outside the ring. Strowman was eventually fed up and tried to attack McMahon, only to get smacked in the face with one of the ringside cameras.

McMahon then dove off the top rope, sending Strowman crashing through the commentary table.

With Strowman incapacitated, McMahon pulled buckets of green slime out from under the ring and doused the former world champion in them. He grabbed Strowman by the beard and screamed to never challenge him again. Strowman made his way back to his feet at the end of the segment and promised to rip McMahon in half.

All signs point to this two clashing at WrestleMania 37 next month.