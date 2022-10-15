WWE Raw Star Now Officially Part of SmackDown, Earns Intercontinental Title Shot

It appears that WWE SmackDown has a major new addition to the roster, as a Monday Night Raw superstar just officially joined the Blue Brand. Earlier in the night fans saw Raw superstar Rey Mysterio meet with Triple H, telling him that he was going to have to quit WWE. He said he loved WWE but with everything going on with his son, he just couldn't do it anymore, and he wasn't going to fight him. Triple H convinced him to talk a bit, and they found a solution, as later it was revealed Rey is officially part of SmackDown, and it didn't take long for him to earn a shot at the Title.

Triple H asked him to consider other options other than quitting, and Rey decided to listen. They would reveal the solution when it was time for the Fatal 4-Way Intercontinental Number 1 Contender's match, which was supposed to include Ricochet, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, and Solo Sikoa, but plans were changed for the lineup right when the episode started.

That's because Kross was in some sort of car crash in the parking lot, and Drew McIntyre delivered a beatdown to add more pain to the unfortunate situation. He had to be pulled away by security, but the damage had been done, and so Kross wasn't able to compete in the match.

When it was time for Kross to make his entrance Rey's music hit instead, as he would be replacing Kross in the match for the Title shot. Then later during the match, Michael Cole revealed that Rey had officially been made a part of SmackDown by Triple H, which is the solution they came up with earlier in the show.

At one point it looked as if Ricochet would get the win and another shot at the Title he once held, but Rey was able to pull off an amazing counter and keep Ricochet down, pinning him and earning the chance to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship down the line. Where that match will take place is anyone's guess, though Survivor Series is coming up, and that is one hell of a match for a premium live event, so that would be my guess.

