Steve Austin and Becky Lynch Close out WWE Raw With a Beer Bath

Even though Monday Night Raw was held in front of no audience at the WWE Performance Center, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin still showed up to celebrate “3:16 Day.” He closed out Raw by cutting a promo running down all the things the new “national holiday” meant, while Byron Saxton inexplicably rated each point from the commentary desk. Austin eventually called Saxton down the ring to share a beer, then hit him with a Stunner.

Becky Lynch then came out holding a cooler of beer, and the pair shared a beer bath as the show went off the air.

Lynch (showing up in a custom-themed truck) cut a promo earlier in the show hyping up her upcoming WrestleMania match with Shayna Baszler.

