WWE Raw Superstar Answers the Call for NXT Open Challenge

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is within sight, but NXT isn't waiting to for the big show to deliver a few more surprises. Tonight's NXT was the perfect embodiment of this, as a Monday Night Raw Superstar made a surprise appearance and accepted the challenge of one of NXT's fastest-rising stars. That raw Superstar is none other than the B.O.A.T. Natalya, who answered Lola Vice's open challenge. Vice didn't even give Natalya time to breathe once she got in the ring, and Vice managed to slow down Natalya with a damaging submission to the leg. Natalya was able to bounce back and reverse another submission attempt though, and that would spell the end for Vice.

Vice went right at Natalya, knocking her to the ground and lighting her up with strikes. Natalya came right back and hit Vice with some offense of her own, but Vice gained the advantage when she locked Natalya in a submission that managed to do some damage to Natalya's leg.

Then clearly hobbled Natalya, but the superstar stayed in the fight, going for a few cover attempts. Vice tried to lock in a triangle but Natalya escaped and then hit a huge lariat to Vice. Karmen Petrovic came out to throw her support behind Natalya, as she has been feuding with Vice a bit over the past few weeks.

The support did momentarily distract Vice, which gave Natalya jut a few extra seconds to catch her breath. Vice hit a back elbow and then went for another submission, but Natalya reversed it and went for the pin, this time getting the win. Vice was clearly not happy about it, but Natalya celebrated with Petrovic outside of the ring.

Before the match started, Natalya was incredibly complimentary of Vice, shouting out her incredible rise to stardom and her skill in the ring. Natalya knows she's a star in the making, but that also meant that Natalya would love to be the one to take her down a notch, and with tonight's win she did just that. We'll have to wait and see if Natalya comes back for a rematch or if she might be somehow involved with Stand & Deliver, but even as a one-off, it was still a fun surprise. You can find the current card for Stand & Deliver below.

Stand & Deliver Updated Card:

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Tony D'Angelo

NXT Women's Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (C) vs. Roxanne Perez

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin (C) vs TBD

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver will air on Saturday, April 6th on Peacock at 9 AM PT.

Are you excited for Stand & Deliver? Let us know in the comments and you can also talk wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!