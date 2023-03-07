Why is Vince McMahon Backstage at WWE Raw?

Vince McMahon is at the TD Garden Arena in Boston for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to Fightful Select. This marks the first time McMahon has been at a WWE event since making his way back to the company's Board of Directors in January, and it's unclear why he's there. There's been growing concern among online fans (and even some wrestlers, based on recent reports) that McMahon is forcing his way back into his old position of running WWE's booking, even as high-ranking WWE officials continue to deny it both on and off the record.

There's a theory that McMahon was brought to the show to play some sort of role in the storyline between John Cena and Austin Theory. Prior to his sudden departure from the company last July, McMahon had positioned himself as Theory's onscreen mentor. It's possible that he could appear to play into his history with both men, but that's yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

This story is developing...