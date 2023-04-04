Brock Lesnar Breaks Over 20 Year Streak With WWE Raw Match

Brock Lesnar is gearing up to break a streak that has gone on for over 20 years with an announced match coming at the main event of WWE Raw! WWE WrestleMania 39 was one of the biggest premium live events for the year overall, and it set up quite a huge future for Brock Lesnar after he thoroughly defeated the giant Omos. But at the start of the show following Triple H's introduction, Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns was confronted by Cody Rhodes about a potential rematch for the titles. It was here that Reigns only agreed to a match if it were a tag match that he didn't need to risk his titles for.

With Paul Heyman setting out certain parameters for Cody Rhodes to challenge Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to a tag match, they limited the partners that he could have asked for help. It was then surprisingly revealed that Brock Lesnar was willing to take on Roman and Solo and be Cody's partner for the match. It's not only Brock's first tag team match in the WWE since around 2004, and his first tag team match overall since 2006 in New Japan Pro Wrestling, but it's his first match on WWE Monday Night Raw in over 20 years as well.

Why Is Brock Wrestling on WWE Raw?

Cody Rhodes appeared at the start of WWE Monday Night Raw to challenge Roman Reigns to a rematch following his loss to the undisputed champion at WWE WrestleMania 39, but Reigns was not so quick to agree to such a thing given that Rhodes loss like many of the other challengers he's taken on before. But he did agree to a match of some kind, and it ended up being a tag match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

With Cody needing a partner, Brock Lesnar's music suddenly hit as he entered the ring, shook Cody's hand, and agreed to become Cody's partner for the tag match happening at the main event of WWE Monday Night Raw. It's yet to be revealed as to how the two of them will work together as a team against two members of the dominant Bloodline, but it's certainly going to be interesting to see Brock wrestle on WWE TV for the first time in over two decades.

