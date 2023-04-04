CM Punk to Have Bigger Role in Heels Season 2 Despite AEW Controversy

Breakout wrestling drama Heels is returning to Starz for a second season sometime this summer, and it looks like its most popular guest star is set for some extended time in the new episodes. Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig were joined briefly in Season 1 by former WWE and AEW champion CM Punk, who took on the role of independent wrestling legend Ricky Rabies. Punk has teased a return in Heels Season 2 on his social media channels, but a new quote from Amell is assuring fans that Punk will have an even bigger role this time around.

TVLine recently caught up with Amell about the second season of Heels, which is coming soon to Starz. He assured the publication that there will be more CM Punk in the new season, saying "we definitely have CM Punk more involved" this time around.

Punk won't be alone when he makes his return to Heels Season 2. Last month, he took to social media to share a photo from the set of the show, and he was joined by his wife, AJ Mendez. Both of them appeared to be in costume for the show, posting next to stunt doubles.

Amell stars in Heels as Ace Spade, the owner and main attraction of a local wrestling promotion. As it turns out, Punk initially audition to play the role of Ace when Heels was first casting.

"Well, casting the lead of any show is hard, because they've just got to be an awesome, tremendous actor who can carry a show on their shoulders," creator Michael Waldron told ComicBook.com. "Playing Jack Spade, there's the added requirement of you have to have the physicality of a great wrestler. We had to have somebody who could believably pull off this stuff in the ring and outside of the ring, when framed against his wife and kids, and other people in the town, you'd believe this is a pro wrestler who lives here.

"There's not a lot of people who look like that who are also great actors. Steven Amell is one of those people," he added. "We were so fortunate to get him, coming off of the success of Arrow, with the ultimate added bonus of the guy loves wrestling. He might be the biggest fan of all of us, and he's actually wrestled with WWE. So I mean, God, we were lucky to get Steve."

