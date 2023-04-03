Triple H Explains Why Roman Reigns Beat Cody Rhodes in the WrestleMania 39 Main Event

Roman Reigns managed to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 on Sunday, much to the shock of the 80,000+ in attendance at SoFi Stadium and the millions watching at home around the world. "The Tribal Chief" took a victory lap during the post-show press conference, bragging that his reign of dominance is only "in the third inning" as fans continue to predict his downfall. Meanwhile, Paul "Triple H" Levesque offered some insight on the booking decision.

"What I will say about that is, it's always interesting to me when people say, 'how can that happen?' or 'how can they do that in that moment?' It's almost perfectly spelling out in this story. 'I need to finish the story.' In the WWE, the story never finishes. Tomorrow night on Raw, the story continues. The story takes another chapter. We just got to the end of the chapter. The story continues and that's where this gets interesting to me. That is what is the most amazing thing about our business, the story never ends," he explained (h/t Fightful).

"It's not drag things out. It's telling a story," he later added. "Where do you want to go with the story and how do you want to get there? In the moment, you think, 'Oh my God, I can't believe.' If you're watching a movie and you thought every scene in the movie was the last scene in the movie, 'I can't believe they did that, worst movie ever.' Oh wait, there's more. How much do we weigh that out? Every single moment of every single day. Some days when I'm trying to sleep and I can't sleep, it's because I'm weighing that out in my brain and I wish that I could sleep. It's all you think about and it consumes your every moment of everything you do. You feel it. Sometimes your feeling is wrong and sometimes your feeling is right. I do know that it always continues and the story doesn't end here. Some people will look at it and say, 'if you did this, it would have been better.' You don't know that, do you? You're never going to know because if you did the other thing, it might not have worked out the way you wanted to. People might not have reacted the way you wanted to. It's always feel and where you are at that moment, honestly, it's the right place to be and that's where you have to be and bank on what's next. If you continue to tell the story and if I didn't feel like we had a compelling story on the other side, it wouldn't be the decision."

It has since been reported that neither Vince McMahon's backstage involvement nor the WWE's merger with UFC played a role in the booking decision. Do you think WWE made the right call? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Results

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory def. John Cena

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita def. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Usos

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two Results