Rey Mysterio Reveals The MCU Roots Behind His WrestleMania 39 Mask

Rey Mysterio competed in his first match as a WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday night, defeating his son Dominik in a 15-minute bout. Mysterio then revealed in the post-show press conference that, while his mask seem to resemble fellow Hall of Fame inductee The Great Muta, it was actually the result of a six-year project that was rooted in some of Mysterio's favorite Marvel heroes. He explained, "So six years ago, this mask has been in the projects. The creator of this mask is a creator of Hollywood, the Marvel Universe. So that's how deep it went. WrestleMania goes Hollywood, it was the perfect time. We didn't go superhero-ish we went Hollywood style this year and I was very happy with the outcome.

"On top of that, we had a mixture of the mask being made by [a] good friend of ours Darnell (Isom), who again, works for the universe of Marvel, and on top [of that, Masahiro] Hayashi, my creator since 1996 who made the tights, the vest, and everything else, you know? I'm very happy with the outcome of the outfit tonight. I hope the fans loved it as much as I did."

Instagram user @thewrestlingclassic listed everybody involved in creating Mysterio's look. That included Isom, Legacy Effects and Carlos Suarez.

