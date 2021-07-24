WWE Releases Canyon Ceman

✖

WWE has made quite a few headlines over the past few months with talent releases, and today someone else has been released from the company. The latest release affects the executive side of WWE, as Fightful has confirmed that Senior Vice President of Talent Development Canyon Ceman has been released today. Ceman's name previously made the rounds a few weeks ago, but the reports of his release at that time were not accurate. As Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful notes though, the wheels were likely already in motion at the time of that report, but he wasn't actually released until this week.

We don't have a reason for the release, but if we learn any new details we'll keep you posted. Canyon has been involved with scouting and recruiting talent for WWE over the past few years as well, and that includes working within NXT. He was actually hired in 2012 to be the Senior Director of Talent Relations but later moved to Talent Development.

WWE has been making cuts to the roster and their corporate side over the past year, though the most infamous release was probably Mark Crrano, who was released after the trash bag debacle. For those who don't remember, Mickie James was one of the many stars released during WWE's earlier round of cuts, and she shared a photo on Instagram of how she received her belongings from WWE.

All of her things were in a black trash bag with some tape that had her name on it, and the reaction was swift and brutal regarding how WWE handled it. It was also not the first time that had happened according to several stars, and as a result of the situation Carrano, who was serving as Senior Director of Talent Relations at the time, was fired.

His role had already been taken over by John Laurinaitis, who was the one that contacted WWE talent during the previous round of releases. That class included Samoa Joe, James, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Chelsea Green, Mojo Rawley, Kalisto, Tucker, Wesley Blake, and Bo Dallas, and since then the company released more stars like Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Fandango, Killian Dain, and more.