WWE Releases Statement on Former Wrestler's Lawsuit Claims About Being Kept in Saudi Arabia

In case you missed it, documents from the class action lawsuit between the Firefighters Pension System of the City of Kansas City Missouri Trust made their way online this week. The documents included the testimony of an unnamed former WWE wrestler (who worked in the company from 2012 to April 2020) who recapped the events of what happened after the Crown Jewel event last year. While WWE put out a statement claiming the majority of the roster and production team was delayed nearly a full day by technical malfunctions, the wrestler claimed all of the opposing reports about the wrestlers being prevented from leaving by Saudi authorities was true.

WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt released a response to those claims on Tuesday to Forbes.

"These false allegations were originally made in two suits filed by two different law firms," his statement read "After the Court appointed a third firm to be lead counsel, WWE provided all three law firms with specific detailed facts from the persons with actual knowledge of the situation, including the phony allegation about the plane. The first two law firms then dropped their lawsuits to avoid sanction motions, but the third firm chose to ignore the specific facts they had been provided, and instead cited an unnamed disgruntled former wrestler with no knowledge of the facts. WWE is preparing its response to the lawsuit and will be moving to have it dismissed."

The wrestler, referred to in the lawsuit as CW-2, stated that he and another co-worker attempted to tell company officials they would not attend future WWE events in Saudi Arabia, only to be threatened with losing their jobs.

"The wrestler stated that after he returned WWE put out a letter that attempted to remove all blame from the company and that in his opinion, many wrestlers were scared of speaking out due to limited job opportunities in the industry and WWE's comparatively high salaries," the document read. "He said that many spoke on the condition of anonymity to journalists and the WWE denounced these stories as conspiracies and laughable. Nevertheless, after the events he said that he and a co-worker went straight to talent relations and said that they would not go back to Saudi Arabia. He said that other wrestlers tried to do the same, but the WWE abused their power and threatened the future trajectory of their careers if they did not go."

