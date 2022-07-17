WWE Report Offers Update on Bayley and SummerSlam

WWE fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Bayley, and the latest updates on her return have been scarce but promising. It seems she has been training for a bit for an in-ring return, and now there's a chance she could pop up at SummerSlam. A new report from PWInsider says Bayley is scheduled to be in Nashville for SummerSlam weekend. Now, that doesn't mean she will make her TV return on the show, but a SummerSlam return does make the most sense and would guarantee a huge pop from the crowd when her music hits.

Hopefully, she is in the mix at SummerSlam, because she will instantly create several new match-ups surrounding the Title picture on either Raw or SmackDown. Over on Raw, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair is still feuding with Carmella and Becky Lynch, and the latter will likely be what happens at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile on SmackDown Liv Morgan is the current SmackDown Women's Champion and will face Ronda Rousey for the Title at SummerSlam. Both shows could use Bayley back in the mix to provide some fresh match-ups, and Bayley and Belair were feuding when Bayley was injured, so that could pick up where it left off on Raw. If SmackDown is the destination, Bayley's involvement could be a way to keep the Title on Morgan and keep Rousey strong, leading to a feud between Rousey and Bayley for a bit.

This is also contingent on if Bayley is brought back as a face or heel. Before she was injured Bayley had been doing some amazing work as a heel, and many fans would love to see her come back with that same persona. That said, many said the same thing about Becky Lynch before she returned, and she ultimately ended up going heel.

We'll have to wait and see if Bayley does show up at SummerSlam and what she returns to the WWE as, but if she does return at SummerSlam, we won't have to wait much longer to find out.

