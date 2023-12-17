WWE Report Reveals Update on Liv Morgan

WWE's Liv Morgan was arrested on Thursday night in Florida and was released on bond later that night, and now a report from PWInsider has provided an update on the situation and WWE's reaction to it. Morgan was reportedly arrested on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug equipment. According to the new report, several top executives were aware of the situation and had spoken with Morgan the day after the arrest, but kept that information within a small circle. Those sources also stated that Morgan has already been penciled in for storylines in 2024, and this is not believed to change the plans, which is referred to as "a high profile program."

The report states that internally within the company, the arrest doesn't appear to have hurt her standing, and while they obviously want the situation resolved as soon as possible, it's not an issue that would put her in danger of being released. There's also a story making its way around that the vape pen she was charged for possession of actually belonged to someone else, and they left it in her jeep. The report's sources say that WWE is waiting for the legal process to play out.

Morgan is scheduled to be arraigned on charges on Monday 2/12/24 at the Sumter County Courthouse in Florida at 9 AM. She will enter a plea at that hearing, and charges of passion of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) is a first-degreee misdemeanor in Florida. That can carry one year in jail or probation and a $1000 fine, and conviction of possession can also result in a six-month driver's license suspension and random drug testing, as well as reimbursement of fees related to the sentence.

Morgan nor WWE have commented publicly on the situation, and WWE typically doesn't. Morgan has been dealing with a shoulder injury since earlier this year and is still working on her return, but the report indicates that she is believed to be on her way back to the ring in time for WrestleMania, which would mean she would need to return in early 2024 at least.

Morgan was hurt in May, and at the time she was one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez. The team would have to vacate the Titles due to the injury, and that led to Rhonda Rousey and Shayna Baszler becoming the new Tag Team Champions.

It's unknown whether Morgan will be brought back in a singles capacity or as part of the tag team with Rodriguez. Rodriguez has been focused on singles action since Morgan was injured, but the two superstars made a good Tag Team, so it could go either way.