WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Arrested and Released on Bond

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan (real name Gionna Daddio) was arrested on Thursday night in Sumter County Florida, and has since been released on $3000 dollars bond. According to the police report (via Villages-News), a Sumter Country Sheriff's Deputy noticed that Morgan's vehicle had crossed over the yellow and white lines on the roadway "several times". After being stopped, the report states the deputy approached the vehicle and noted "the order of marijuana was detected." Morgan was arrested on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug equipment, and was released Thursday night after 10 PM (via PWInsider).

The report states that a "small plastic bag containing marijuana" and a vape pen that had "an oil-like substance" were found in the car. The substance was found to be marijuana. WWE hasn't commented publicly and neither has Morgan, but if that changes we will keep you posted. WWE rarely comments on this sort of thing though, so it might be until Morgan addresses it directly that we hear any other details.

More details have been released regarding court proceedings (via PWInsider). Morgan is scheduled to be arraigned on charges on Monday 2/12/14 at the Sumter County Courthouse in Florida at 9 AM. She will enter a plea at that hearing, and charges of passion of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) is a first-degreee misdemeanor in Florida. That can carry one year in jail or probation and a $1000 fine, and conviction of possession can also result in a six-month driver's license suspension and random drug testing, as well as reimbursement of fees related to the sentence.

Morgan has been dealing with a shoulder injury since earlier this year and is still working on her return. While fans wait to see her back in the ring Morgan did recently provide an update on her shoulder on UpUpDownDown.

"I'm sitting at home with my torn shoulder and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm really excited to win the UpUpDownDown Champion, I'm excited to beat ma.ce (Mace of Maximum Male Models), and his kid just happened to have a recital.' I'd like to see the footage of this recital, I'm just saying. You sent your friends out, but even with one shoulder, I'm still going to beat you. One shoulder, no shoulder, it doesn't matter," Morgan said (h/t Fightful).

Morgan was hurt in May, and at the time she was one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez. The team would have to vacate the Titles due to the injury, and that led to Rhonda Rousey and Shayna Baszler becoming the new Tag Team Champions.

We'll keep you updated as we know more details