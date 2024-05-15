AEW Dynamite Preview: Double or Nothing Build, Kazuchika Okada Defends, Swerve Strickland in Action

All Elite Wrestling is just under two weeks away from its signature show. Later this month, AEW returns to Las Vegas's MGM Grand Garden Arena for AEW Double or Nothing, the same venue that hosted the first edition of that pay-per-view back in 2019. The landscape is drastically different today than what it was five years ago, as AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are the only current titleholders that competed on the company's pilot episode of pay-per-view programming. Before the land of All Elite makes it to Sin City, AEW Dynamite makes a stop in Everett, Washington.

New AEW Double or Nothing Matches

When AEW Dynamite goes off the air, two more matches for AEW Double or Nothing will likely be cemented.

AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Moné are set to sign the contract for their title clash at the pay-per-view. This bout has been a long time coming, as Moné's last in-ring contest came at a New Japan Pro Wrestling show nearly one year ago. That match was against Nightingale and ended in unfortunate fashion, as Moné broke her ankle in the late stages. Moné vs. Nightingale in an AEW ring represents a rematch that has been a year in the making as well as being Moné's first AEW match to date.

On the men's side of television titles, Malakai Black is set to answer AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland's challenge. Copeland has been entangled in a feud with the House of Black for a number of weeks now, having already beat Black's stablemates in Brody King and Buddy Matthews. The Rated-R Superstar has challenged Black to a barbed wire cage match at AEW Double or Nothing, which Black will respond to tonight.

Championship Implications

Three pieces of AEW gold are involved in matches tonight.

For starters, AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defends his prize against Dax Harwood in a straight-up title fight. Okada's stablemates in The Elite, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, face Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal in an eliminator match. This stipulates that if Daniels and Sydal pick up the win, they will receive an AEW World Tag Titles match down the line. The same situation goes down when AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland enters an eliminator match against former stablemate Brian Cage.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS. The full card can be seen below...