WWE Reportedly Planning Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul for Crown Jewel

Earlier today WWE's newest signing Logan Paul started teasing a big announcement on tonight's SmackDown, and now we might have a big indicator of what that announcement is. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE is holding a press conference in Las Vegas this Saturday to announce the main for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and that main event will be Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul. We should get more clarity during tonight's SmackDown, as at least Paul will be there, though it's not known if Reigns will be appearing on the show yet.

The match does make a lot of sense if you've been following Reigns and Paul on Twitter. Reigns recently hopped on Paul's Impaulsive podcast and they had a great conversation about Paul's first months in WWE and Reigns' journey to becoming the biggest star in WWE. It was after that interview that things started getting spicy though, as Paul said he wanted a one-on-one match with Reigns.

He said he wanted to take him on and knew he could beat him, and then Reigns responded, having Paul Heyman put Paul in his place and then getting frustrated that the Tribal Chief would take the time to do an interview with Paul only to have him start talking after he left.

It seems this is all storyline now to their match at Crown Jewel, and it should be interesting to see how people respond to the match.

