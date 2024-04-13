WWE Reportedly Making Huge Changes to Production

It appears that WWE is set to make another big production change to its weekly television layout. Recently reports surfaced suggesting the sports giant will be using their smaller scale set that was shown during WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia. Now, a key piece of presentation for wrestlers will transition to use on special occasions.

PWInsider is reporting that WWE is scaling back their uses of augmented reality in wrestler entrances on weekly television. Instead, it will be saved for bigger entrances at PLE's. According to one source, last night's SmackDown is believed to be the last time it will be in regular rotation. WWE and TKO have already begun releasing some pretty integral members of staff over the last 24 hours as they look to cut back on the amount of staff and equipment that they haul in for shows (at least where lighting and production is concerned). Additionally, they are looking to scale back the number of production trucks they have at events.

During the WrestleMania 40 press conference, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque noted some of the changes that have been shown on television and explained that there is still more to come. WWE put a major emphasis on this era of WWE being the "Triple H era" during WrestleMania weekend but according to Levesque, he's just a small part of a group of people bringing forth change and what we see now is just the tip of the iceberg.

Where the production changes are concerned have been credited to Lee Fitting who stepped into a new role as the lead of media and production in January. "We've made a conscious decision together Lee, Nick [Khan] and myself to slowly roll out some of those changes over time. There's a lot more coming, but when I tell you Lee Fitting, that I love working with him. He has a passion for this just like we do. Might be new here, but he's all in."

Levesque added, "He's the kind of guy that I want to go to work for. I want to do stuff to make his job easier. I want to collaborate with him and I want to make things better with him. So I can't say enough good stuff about him. A lot of the change that you see a lot of the success that you're seeing comes from Lee Fitting."

What do you think about the adjustments? Do you like the larger scale production sets? Let us know in the comments.