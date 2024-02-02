Vince McMahon Under Federal Investigation Following Sex Trafficking Allegations

Vince McMahon is under federal investigation. A new sexual misconduct lawsuit was filed against McMahon on January 25th, this time accusing McMahon of sex trafficking. Former WWE employee Janel Grant, who worked in the talent relations and legal department, alleged that McMahon sexually abused her, sent her unsolicited sexually explicit photographs, and sexually trafficked her to other WWE employees including then-head of talent relations John Laurinaitis. With pressure from WWE sponsors and partners mounting, McMahon resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of TKO, WWE's parent company, the day after the lawsuit was filed.

McMahon's resignation mirrors his response to his first big sexual misconduct allegations in 2022. As WWE internally investigated claims that McMahon used company funds as hush money for various affairs over the years, McMahon stepped down from his corporate positions before (briefly) retiring altogether. This time, stepping away from his employer won't make the rest of the noise go away.

Vince McMahon Under Federal Investigation

Federal authorities are actively investigation sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations against Vince McMahon.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, federal agents "executed a search warrant for McMahon's phone" and also "delivered a subpoena to him" this past summer. The subpoena mandated that McMahon turn over any documents related to allegations of "rape, sex trafficking, sexual assault, commercial sex transaction, harassment or discrimination" against current or former WWE employees, as well as communications between McMahon and the women he made hush money payouts to. This includes Janel Grant, the former WWE employee that filed the sex trafficking lawsuit against McMahon.

The other women involved in the grand jury subpoena include "a WWE contractor whom McMahon allegedly sent unsolicited nude photos and sexually harassed," "a former WWE wrestler who said McMahon coerced her into giving him oral sex," "former WWE referee Rita Chatterton who publicly accused McMahon of raping her," "a spa manager who said McMahon assaulted her at a Southern California resort," and "a former WWE employee who alleged the head of talent relations at the company at the time, John Laurinaitis, demoted her after she broke off an affair with him." Prosecutors have interviewed some of the women.

Laurinaitis was let go by WWE in August 2022. He was also named in the original sexual misconduct allegations against McMahon from early 2022.

A lawyer for Laurinaitis, Edward Brennan, said, "We deny any and all allegations and will vigorously defend the charges against Mr. Laurinaitis in the appropriate setting," Edward Brennan, a lawyer for Laurinaitis, said. "Count how many times in the complaint Vince exerts control over both the Plaintiff and Johnny. It's a good complaint. It just doesn't list all the victims, including Johnny."

"I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name," McMahon said in a statement.