WWE Makes Significant Changes to Talent Relations Department

Two tenured members of the team have been let go.

WWE's corporate shakeups continue as the TKO era evolves. This past September, WWE's sale to Endeavor was finalized, as the parent company officially merged WWE with its other combat sports asset, UFC, to form TKO, one large publicly-traded conglomerate. While WWE and UFC have continued to operate as exclusive entities in their on-screen products, the two now share a corporate structure. Consequently, a number of roles within the offices had become duplicates, leading WWE and UFC to lay off dozens of employees as a result. Not all of these restructurings are a direct byproduct of the merger, but the TKO era as a whole has prompted WWE to reassess a number of divisions.

WWE Restructures Talent Relations Department

(Photo: WWE)

WWE has shifted around one of its key branches.

As reported by PWInsider, WWE has released Dan Ventrelle and Trent Wilfinger. Ventrelle served as WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Wilfinger was the company's Senior Vice President of Athlete ID & Development. Both men worked closely with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Following these departments, WWE President Nick Khan wrote a memo to employees that notified them of how the Talent Relations department will be restructured.

"WWE has begun the process of reorganizing its Talent Relations group. Moving forward, Chris Legentil, in addition to his role in Comms, will help us in leading this new group. Matt Altman, in addition to his role in Marketing, will be working closely with Chris to help in this endeavor," the memo reads. "Talent Development and Recruiting will now report into Shawn Michaels. All of Talent, which includes Talent Relations, Development and Recruiting, will continue to ultimately report into Paul Levesque. As of today, Dan Ventrelle will be moving on from WWE. We thank Dan for his tremendous contributions."

Legentil runs WWE's communications department. He joined WWE in 2021 at the recommendation of Khan himself. Altman is a longtime WWE employee, rising from PR to Head of Marketing over his tenure.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on WWE's corporate shakeups.