WWE Reveals Bloodline Civil War Happening at Money in the Bank

The most recent episode of WWE SmackDown put one of the biggest nails in the Bloodline's coffin yet thanks to Jey Uso turning on Reigns and joining his brother Jimmy, and now the feud will bleed over into WWE's Money in the Bank. During today's SmackDown Lowdown, WWE revealed that after the events of SmackDown, there will be a Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank, which will have Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa taking on Jimmy and Jey Uso. The tagline asks "Who will be the ones?", though it isn't known if there will be a specific stipulation applied to the match beyond that.

WWE revealed the Bloodline Civil War graphic with the caption "Welcome to The Bloodline Civil War. LIVE from London, England on Saturday, July 1st, @WWERomanReigns & @WWESoloSikoa team up to take on The @WWEUsos at #MITB. Streaming on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else with a special start time of 3PM ET/12PM PT."

pic.twitter.com/0S5txgRD88 — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2023

The Bloodline suffered its first real loss when Jimmy attacked Roman Reigns at Night of Champions. The superkick heard around the world knocked Reigns for a loop as well as Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jey Uso, and the following week it would be Sikoa attacking Jimmy before Reigns kicked Jimmy out of the Bloodline.

Then the attention turned towards Jey, who Reigns thought would fall in line. To make sure that happened, Heyman would put a number of opportunities in front of Jey to entice him, including a Title match against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Jey said that if he was back in The Bloodline, then Heyman was out, but unfortunately for Jey, intervention from Jimmy on his behalf went awry. Jey would lose the match, but he still wasn't back in with the Bloodline.

Then Reigns and Heyman told him he was the Tribal Chief in training and was being groomed for that role. Reigns did say it wasn't time for him to take over just yet, but that he was incredibly important to the future success of The Bloodline. Then Heyman and Reigns revealed that Jimmy was the only person against Jey being made the right-hand man back when, and Jey looked genuinely upset at the revelation.

That ultimately didn't keep him from siding with his brother though, and Jey hit Reigns with a superkick. Heyman ran out of the ring and Sikoa then went after Jey, but Jimmy knocked him out and defended Jey. Reigns was livid at this point, telling them that no one leaves, but they hit him with a double superkick to send their point home. The Bloodline is officially split down the middle, and now it looks like things will be settled at Money in the Bank.

Are you excited for the Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank?