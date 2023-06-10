Roman Reigns' Plan Backfires, Giving Jey Uso WWE United States Title Opportunity Against Austin Theory

Last week's WWE SmackDown featured yet another crack in the foundation of The Bloodline, as Jimmy Uso was betrayed by Solo Sikoa, forcing Jey Uso into a difficult position. Jimmy is out of The Bloodline, but Roman Reigns felt like Jey would fall back in line. That question was answered on tonight's SmackDown, as Jey addressed the fans and gave his decision on who he would be siding with. Unfortunately, we didn't get a full decision from Jey, but we did get a big development in the story, as Heyman revealed Jey would not only be groomed as the next Tribal Chief but had a match against Austin Theory for the United States Championship, a chance to bring gold back to The Bloodline.

Heyman broke it all down for Jey, saying that all this chaos was Jimmy's fault, and that they didn't blame Jey. "This is all Jimmy's fault because Jimmy made up his own mind and not just for himself. Jimmy made up his mind for you." Heyman then explained why Jimmy made his decision to turn on Reigns and how he's jealous of his brother.

"When Jimmy kicks the Tribal Chief at Night of Champions, did he ask you? Were you in on it in advance? That's how he's always been. He was the firstborn. Jimmy's always resented you, and do you know why he's always resented you? Because he's in something you're not. He's resented you because the Tribal Chief wants to groom you, the right-hand man, to be the next Tribal Chief," Heyman said.

"That's your future. That's your destiny. That's your fate. That's how you are going to be, and it was never going to be Jimmy, and he's known it since day one, and he's resented you ever since," Heyman said. "See Jey, they are booing because they don't know the truth, and I'm going to prove the truth to you. Tonight, at the Tribal Chief's behest, I have arranged a match. A match that sets your trajectory to becoming the next Tribal Chief."

"Tonight, you bring gold back to The Bloodline, but it's not Tag Team gold, because of Jimmy, there is no more Tag Team in WWE known as The Usos," Heyman said. "We didn't want it this way either, it's what Jimmy caused. You will bring gold to The Bloodline, because tonight you will defeat Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Your path as a singles Champion, to become the heavyweight champion, starts tonight, and it starts with you beating Austin Theory. Then the Tribal Chief will embrace you and groom you, someday, when the time is right, Jey Uso you will become Tribal Chief. But I need your answer now."

"I'll take you up on that US Challenge though OG," Jey said. Heyman extended his hand, and Jey hesitated for a bit. He then walked away a bit and the crowd changed not to shake his hand. Jey said, "Hey, I'll get back to you on that." Then Jey walked away and Heyman discussed the situation with Solo. Now Jey will take on Theory for the Title, but that gold might not be brought to the Bloodline.

What did you think of Jey's decision? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!