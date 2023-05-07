WWE Reveals Major Surprise Returns in Thrilling Bad Bunny Win at Backlash

WWE Backlash was a night where the LWO shined throughout, but nowhere was that more apparent than in the battle between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. This match had absolutely everything thanks to the street fight stipulation, but it also featured a host of big returns, including the shocking return of Carlito, another appearance from Savio Vega, and Judgement Day clashing again with The LWO. Trash cans, kendo sticks, chairs, and more were all utilized during the match, and after a host of near falls, it was Bad Bunny who was able to take down Priest and claim the win for The LWO.

Bad Bunny slapped Priest and then dodged another move and picked up Priest and hit him with a slam to the ground. It shocked Priest and he was incensed, and that's when Bad Bunny grabbed some Kendo Sticks. Preist picked up Bad Bunny and slammed him into the corner. Then Priest broke the Kendo Stick, but Bad Bunny came back and got a thumb in Priest's eye, angering Priest again.

Bad Bunny brought Priest down for a minute but Priest came back and slammed Bad Bunny down with a choke slam, but then he decided to pull Bad Bunny up before the three count just to punish him some more. Priest grabbed a weapon briefly but then threw it away and went to launch towards Bad Bunny, but he had a chair thrown in his face. Then Bad Bunny brought out a Kendo Stick and connected several times before kicking Priest in the face and hitting a DDT.

The roof just blew off for the return of CARLITO in Puerto Rico at #WWEBacklash!!!



Now that ... THAT's cool! 🍎🍏 pic.twitter.com/WPBQ5DzbHl — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

Bad Bunny clotheslined Priest over the top rope to the ground below, and then Bad Bunny dove off the top rope and hit Priest with a crossbody. Then Bad Bunny brought two trash can lids together around Priest's head, and followed it up with a Kendo Stick shot and more hits to Priest's head. Bad Bunny then slammed Priest down with a modified Falcon Arrow and went for the cover, but Priest kicked out.

Priest was bleeding a bit from his nose and Bad Bunny challenged him to walk over a line, but Preist turned the tables when he kicked the trash can Bad Bunny was bringing up the ramp. Then Priest slammed him in the back with the trash can and followed with a slam from the trash can lid. Priest then had the Kendo Stick from Savio Vega and hit Bad Bunny with it before taunting him.

Savio Vega is here in Puerto Rico at #WWEBacklash to take out The Judgment Day! pic.twitter.com/mBuFevlENZ — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

Priest threw Bad Bunny over into the Time Keepers area and then the fight carried over into the crowd. They exchanged punches and then Priest put Bad Bunny on top of some equipment before picking him up and slamming him down into more equipment below and shattering it. Priest picked up Bad Bunny from the wreckage and then carried him back to the ring and then delivered some kicks to the chest. Priest went for a roundhouse kick but then Bad Bunny dodged and Priest's ankle slammed into the post.

Then Bad Bunny got a Kendo Stick and beat up on the hurt leg, and while Priest knocked him down, Bad Bunny caught his leg and slammed it down, hyperextending the knee. Then Bad Bunny slammed a trash can lid on the leg and then wrapped a chain around it and slammed it into the post again. Bad Bunny finished it off by slamming a chair against the leg around the post, and Priest ran into the ring to get away.

Bad Bunny had a chair again and Priest pleaded for him to stop, apologizing for what has happened. Bad Bunny stopped the attack and almost forgave him, but Priest kicked him in the face. Bad Bunny then hit a low blow on Priest and grabbed the chair, but at that point, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio ran into the ring and started attacking Bad Bunny. That's when Rey Mysterio ran into the ring to help even the odds, but the numbers got him too. Then WWE shocked everyone when Carlito's music hit and he came to the ring, taking down Balor.

Dominik hit Carlito from behind but then Rey hit him and connected with a 619, and that led to Carlito spitting an apple in Dominik's face. As Dominik and Finn ran back, Savio Vega came out and stopped them in their tracks. Then the rest of The LWO came out and beat down the Judgement Day, chasing them backstage.

At that point Bad Bunny locked in the Figure-4 on Priest, damaging the hurt leg even more. When Priest got up Bad Bunny punched the leg and kept it locked in, though did manage to break it again. Priest went for a move but Bad Bunny reversed it and went for the cover, but Priest kicked out. Then on one leg Priest charged forward but missed Bad Bunny and connected face-first with the chair in the corner, and Bad Bunny brought him down in the center of the ring and went for the pin, but Priest somehow kicked out.

Bad Bunny brought a chair and slammed it into Priest's back over and over again. Bad Bunny then delivered the slam and went for the cover and got the win, defeating Damien Priest. The crowd went wild, and that was easily one of if not the best match of the night so far.

You can find the full card and updated results for WWE Backlash below.

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) def. IYO SKY

Seth Rollins def. Omos

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

San Juan Street Fight: Bad Bunny def. Damian Priest

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) def. Zelina Vega

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa)

WWE is currently streaming on Peacock.

