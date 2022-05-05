WWE Reveals New Roleplaying Game in the Works

✖

During today's Financial Earnings Call, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke about the recent successes in the media space, including the reception to WWE 2K22. That wasn't the only game she talked about though, as she also Brought up the mobile space (games like SuperCard and Champions), but then she saved one of the most intriguing reveals for last, revealing that WWE recently signed a new deal in the roleplaying game, and said it will be announced soon. That leaves some room for interpretation, as we're not sure if that means a mobile RPG, a console RPG, or an actual tabletop roleplaying game, but either way, we want to know more.

After talking about WWE 2K22's positive reception, McMahon said "We continue to see strengths in the performance of our mobile games with 2K and Scopely, WWE SuperCard and Champions, and recently signed a new deal in the roleplaying game space that will be announced soon."

Again, she didn't reveal who that deal was with or any kind of details regarding what type of game it is. That said, there are plenty of mobile RPGs out there, and with WWE's success in the mobile market, we could be looking at a new RPG in that same space. Whether that means a turn-based character-focused game like we've seen Marvel and Star Wars produce or something altogether different, we'll have to wait and see.

The more compelling avenue would be an actual roleplaying game system. There are other systems focused on wrestling, but nothing official from WWE in quite some time, specifically the Know Your Role system from the 2000s. Those who have watched UpUpDownDown's Rollout series are used to seeing WWE superstars jump into the RPG world, so perhaps they decided to get more involved in the space.

An actual WWE licensed system could be extremely fun if done right, but regardless of what the game ends up being, hopefully we don't have to wait too much longer to find out more details.

What do you want to see from this new project? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!