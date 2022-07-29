WWE Reveals NXT Tag Team Titles Match for Next Week

WWE NXT has already started building up to NXT Heatwave, but there will be plenty of chaos to go around even before Heatwave arrives. Several matches have already been announced for next week's episode of NXT, but today WWE revealed one more addition to the card, revealing on Twitter that there will be a match for the NXT Tag Team Championships between current Champions The Creed Brothers and The Family, aka Tony D'Angelo and Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo. The Don of NXT had been battling internal strife within his organization for a minute, and now it would seem he's focused on getting some Title gold.

D'Angelo recently dealt with that internal conflict by taking out Santos Escobar, who has been recovering for several weeks since the attack. That's left his Legado Del Fantasma family in the employ of D'Angelo, and he's been using them to his advantage at every turn. They will more than likely also factor in during this upcoming match, but we'll have to wait and see.

If they were to show up and provide a helping hand to D'Angelo, perhaps Escobar returns and takes back his team, costing D'Angelo Title gold once again and reigniting the battle between the two organizations. Escobar has been teasing some things on his Twitter account, so you never know when he may show up.

The Creed Brothers have been dealing with their own internal strife, as The Diamond Mine has been fractured lately, with the Creed Brothers even battling their own teammates in a match against Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp during a recent episode. If they can all get on the same page, they are one of the few groups who can go toe to toe with D'Angelo's faction from a pure numbers perspective, but who knows if they can stay on the same page long enough to get the job done.

That's not the only Tag Team match set for next week's show, as there will also be a Fatal 4-Way Elimination match to decide who the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions are, and it will feature Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, and Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz. There will also be a Falls Count Anywhere Match between Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner, and while there may be more matches, those have not been revealed just yet.

