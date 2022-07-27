WWE Reveals First Title Match for NXT Heatwave

WWE NXT just revealed its next major event, and that will come in the form of NXT Heatwave. Heatwave will air on USA Network and will be a special NXT event in the vein of Vengeance Day and Great American Bash, and will air on August 16th. The event was confirmed during tonight's episode of NXT and also got its first Title match, as in three weeks Zoey Stark will cash in her win at the Battle Royal to take on NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose for the coveted Title. Stark was the surprise final entrant in last week's Battle Royal and won the chance to take on Rose for the Title, though Rose isn't the only threat she needs to worry about.

Stark's opening promo was interrupted by Cora Jade, and a feud seems to be brewing between the two. Jade interrupted her and then both were interrupted by Toxic Attraction. Then later in the night Stark took on Gigi Dolin and came away with the win, but Jacey Jane and Rose both tried to intervene.

Stark managed to chase them off but then Jade came in with a Kendo stick and brutally attacked Stark, but before she could continue Roxanne Perez made her triumphant return to the ring, chasing Jade off. Perez was attacked by Jade at Great American Bash after she was able to come back from injury in time to take on Rose for the NXT Women's Championship, and Jade was quite unhappy about it.

It was Jade who attacked Perez at the beginning of the show, and her plan was to step in and get the Title for herself. Unfortunately Perez threw a wrench into those plans, and that's why Jade decided to turn on her in such public fashion.

As for Heatwave, it also looks like we'll have a match between Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh for the NXT Championship if tonight's face-off is any indication, but that hasn't been confirmed just yet.

