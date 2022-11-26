WWE Reveals SmackDown World Cup Tournament Finals Match

The WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament continued tonight with two semi-final matchups, and now the finals are locked in. Tonight's two match-ups included Santos Escobar vs Butch and Braun Strowman vs Ricochet, and first up was Escobar vs Butch. That finish would tie in to the Men's War Games match, as thanks to an ambush on Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens by The Bloodline, Butch sent his Brawling Brutes teammates Sheamus and Ridge Holland to help them. That would pave the way unfortunately for Legado del Fantasma to interfere and help Santos secure the win, moving him into the Finals.

As for the second match, that would be between Ricochet and Strowman, and each star would use their biggest advantages throughout the match. Ricochet would focus on keeping Strowman spinning and off his feet, while Strowman would find spots to use his power and keep Ricochet grounded. Strowman would then have to worry about Imperium, who caused a distraction, allowing Ricochet to capitalize and pin Strowman for the win. Ricochet moves on to the finals of the Tournament and will face Escobar, and it should be a fantastic match.

As Ricochet was leaving though Strowman was attacked by Imperium and it was a three-on-one advantage. Imperium was all over Strowman, and after thinking about it on the entrance ramp, Ricochet ran back into the ring and tried to pull Imperium off Strowman. They would work together and afterwards, Strowman showed respect to his opponent.

Whoever wins the finals will get a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship, so it makes sense that he would want to intervene in some way. We'l have to wait and see who ends up getting that shot.

Up next for WWE is Survivor Series War Games, and you can find the full card for below.

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Shotzi Blackheart

United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory

Men's War Games Match: The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens

Women's War Games Match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Asuka, and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY), Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross

AJ Styles vs Finn Balor

Are you excited for the finals? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling and War Games with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!