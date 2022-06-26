WWE Reveals Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW set for Nashville

WWE is ready to celebrate SummerSlam in a huge way, and as part of the festivities, they will be debuting a brand new experience featuring one of their most iconic legends. WWE has announced Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW, which will have The Undertaker sharing never before heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the crowd in an intimate setting, and it will all take place on Friday, July 29th at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, TN. Tickets will go on sale for Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW on Tuesday, June 28th at 10 AM CT through Ticketmaster.com. There will also be a limited number of VIP tickets, which also includes premiere seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker. You can check out the poster for the event below.

Undertaker will be in the area for SummerSlam, though as of now it isn't known if he will end up making an appearance during the event itself. Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year at WrestleMania 38, and though he is mostly stepping away from in-ring action, he did leave the door open just in case.

(Photo: WWE)

During a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Undertaker talked about who is on his Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and it is rather difficult to challenge anyone on his list.

"You got to have [Ric] Flair. You got to have [Hulk] Hogan. Stone Cold [Steve Austin].... That fourth one's tough. It could be Harley [Race]. It could be Dusty [Rhodes]. It could be Bruno [Sammartino]. And I base that on contributions to the business. Not so much if they were a great worker or this or that, but... Oh, I know my fourth, it's Andre [The Giant]. I don't know why I forgot Andre. So yeah, it would probably be Flair, Hogan, Stone Cold and Andre," Undertaker said.

He was also asked how he feels when he is put on other people's Mount Rushmore. "Well, obviously I'm flattered and honored and my legacy is what it is and I guess that's another one of those conversations of who's better, Jordan or LeBron? In that conversation, I always put Kobe [Bryant] in too so... I'm flattered and obviously I know what my contributions to our industry is, but I think when you look at those four guys and I think they really captivated... I think Flair was the standard and then obviously when WWF took off, it was Hogan that was at the top, and then we had the drop off. And then when it came roaring back, it was Stone Cold. And then Andre is just the 8th Wonder of the World," Undertaker said.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, July 30th live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN, and will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Will you be heading out to see Undertaker live? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!