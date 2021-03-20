WWE Reveals Rhea Ripley's Monday Night Raw Debut Date

✖

After weeks of wondering when Rhea Ripley would make her big Monday Night Raw debut, we finally have our answer. Today WWE announced that Ripley would be bringing her trademark brand of brutality to the Raw roster this coming Monday the 22nd. Rumors and reports indicated that she was supposed to have debuted already but plans were changed due to an unknown reason Ripley's fellow NXT star Damian Priest also came over to Raw from NXT and has had a successful alongside Bad Bunny, and hopes are high that Ripley hits the ground running as well.

As for who she kicks off a feud with upon debuting, well, all eyes are on Charlotte Flair, though she might start a rivalry with someone else before the Flair Ripley feud truly begins since Flair is in the middle of a back and forth with Raw Women's Champion Asuka.

The wait is finally over... @RheaRipley_WWE brings her brutality to the red brand this Monday on #WWERaw! https://t.co/gRn2aKRdEo — WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2021

"The wait is finally over...@RheaRipley_WWE brings her brutality to the red brand this Monday on #WWERaw!"

Ripley had a stellar run during her time in NXT and delivered a great WrestleMania match against Flair at WrestleMania 36. Granted, she ended up losing the Championship, but she recovered from it and ended up having some fantastic matches against Raquel Gonzalez as her last few with the black and gold brand.

We're eager to see what she can do on the Raw roster, and we won't have to wait too much longer to find out.

Ripley won't be at the Fastlane pay-per-view, but here's the full card.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship Match)

Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus (No Holds Barred Match)

Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks (Tag Team Championship Match)

Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship Match)

Randy Orton vs Alexa Bliss

United States Champion Riddle vs Mustafa Ali (United States Championship)

Shane McMahon vs Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Fastlane streams on WWE Network and Peacock this Sunday.

Who do you want to see Ripley take on next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!