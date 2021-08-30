Watch: Ric Flair Cuts Emotional Promo at NWA 73, Thanks Vince McMahon and Triple H

✖

Ric Flair made his return to the National Wrestling Alliance on Sunday night during the NWA 73 pay-per-view. The 10-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and NWA Hall of Famer delivered an emotional promo to the fans in St. Louis while repeatedly thanking his wife, NWA president Billy Corgan, Triple H and Shawn Michaels among many others.

"The Nature Boy" was particularly grateful towards McMahon, saying, "Vince McMahon, I love you. Thank you. That's why I'm here. And you know what, Vince McMahon's not going to watch this but he's going to hear about it. He's going to say, 'Ric Flair's back where he belongs, with anybody he wants to be with on a given night.'"

"Vince McMahon isn't gonna watch this, but he's gonna hear about it!" - Ric Flair pic.twitter.com/AVpMq1q2cL — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 30, 2021

"I wanted Randy [Orton] to break my record until The Queen [Charlotte] went 12." - Ric Flair, out here posting spoilers pic.twitter.com/csQ5qper0r — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 30, 2021

Flair was granted his release from the WWE back in early August, which he reportedly asked for. He then released a statement on the situation, writing, "I Am Officially Able To Respond To All The Press Related To My Requested Release From WWE, Which They Have Given Me. I Want To Make It Really Clear With Everyone That I'm Not Upset With WWE At All. They Solely Are Responsible For Putting Me In The Position Of Life That I'm In Right Now, Where I'm Seen In The Brightest Light Ever. We Have A Different Vision For My Future. I Wish Them Nothing But Continued Success! Thank You For Everything! Nothing But Respect!"

Prior to his release, Flair hadn't been present on WWE television since his storyline with Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans was scrapped when the latter announced her pregnancy. The WWE Hall of Famer later admitted in interviews that he was uncomfortable with the entire angle, which heavily implied he was in a physical relationship with Evans.

Thank You @NWA For All The Wonderful Years And Memories! It Was An Incredibly Special Night! I Could Have Talked For An Hour! Thanks @Billy! WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 30, 2021

"In this instance, I didn't [feel comfortable]," Flair told Ariel Helwani back in May. "The one thing I've learned is you're not going to win a war when someone's got their mind made up. She most definitely didn't like it, but the one thing that I can say about me is I always said yes. I didn't want to be that guy that was always going 'Oh, that isn't perfect for me.'

"When that was all over, I was mad but now I just look back and say it wasn't it. This was something that when I got to TV, Mr. McMahon wasn't there to argue the point with and he had stuff going on, I don't like to put the pressure on someone if I can't talk to him," he continued. "He just made up his mind, I think a lot of it was because [Lacey] was a marine. God only knows we cannot give enough back to the people that serve in the military and I think he wanted her to be successful and the way to get successful sometimes is to take two people that are doing really well and give them the rub."