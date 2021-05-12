Ric Flair Admits He Didn't Feel Comfortable With the Lacey Evans/Charlotte Flair Storyline

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair became a staple of Monday Night Raw earlier this year when he wound up in a storyline centering around his daughter Charlotte and Lacey Evans. "The Nature Boy" turned his back on his daughter by assisting Evans in matches, and while the pair kept saying in interviews that their partnership was purely professional it was heavily implied that they were also sleeping together. Things took an even weirder turn when, days before she was booked to challenge Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship, Evans revealed that she was legitimate pregnant while Flair joked he was the father. The storyline was canceled and Charlotte cut an intense promo that wrote Ric off television.

Flair spoke with ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Wednesday and openly admitted he was uncomfortable with the angle.

"In this instance, I didn't [feel comfortable]," Flair said [h/t Wrestling Inc.] "The one thing I've learned is you're not going to win a war when someone's got their mind made up. She most definitely didn't like it, but the one thing that I can say about me is I always said yes. I didn't want to be that guy that was always going 'Oh, that isn't perfect for me.'

"When that was all over, I was mad but now I just look back and say it wasn't it. This was something that when I got to TV, Mr. McMahon wasn't there to argue the point with and he had stuff going on, I don't like to put the pressure on someone if I can't talk to him," he continued. "He just made up his mind, I think a lot of it was because [Lacey] was a marine. God only knows we cannot give enough back to the people that serve in the military and I think he wanted her to be successful and the way to get successful sometimes is to take two people that are doing really well and give them the rub."

He later added, "She's [Evans is] a really nice girl and all that, but it didn't fit this time. We made the best of it but ultimately, she's pregnant with her husband now. It was never anything personal, I barely know her and her whole life is her husband and her daughter. I didn't like that one, to him [Vince McMahon] I'm always going to be the 'kiss stealin', wheelin' dealin', yanno what I mean? Which is great because he likes that."

Are you glad the Flair/Evans storyline was dropped? Let us know in the comments below!