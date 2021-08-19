✖

NWA will celebrate its 73rd Anniversary with a loaded card, but today they announced a return that will make NWA 73 even more special. The official NWA Twitter account revealed that NWA 73 will feature the return of the Nature Boy himself Ric Flair to NWA, and it is truly an occasion to celebrate. NWA shared a video teasing that in St. Louis Missouri "The GOAT Returns", and then showed some of the many highlights Flair had during his time in the National Wrestling Alliance, and you can check out the video and more details on the event in the post below.

NWA wrote "It was always historic. But now #NWA73 at The Chase will be LEGENDARY. 🚨 The rumors are true. He's finally HOME. ⚡️ @RicFlairNatrBoy

is coming back to the NWA & Wrestling At The Chase‼️"

It's been quite a while since Flair was a part of NWA, but after being recently granted his released by WWE, he is returning to the promotion where he became a household name. Now, the video and the post don't mention him wrestling, just that he is going to appear at NWA 73, and they also don't state what his role will be in the promotion.

Regardless of what he does or if this is just a one-time appearance, it's still worth celebrating, and is yet another stop on Flair's post-WWE tour. He was most recently sighted. atAAA TripleMania XXIX, where he accompanied Andrade el Idolo to the ring for his match against Kenny Omega for the Mega Championship.

Flair's presence adds even more intrigue to NWA 73, which features an impressive card already, and you can check it all out below.

Battle Royal (No announced competitors yet)

Brawl In The Lou: Thom Latimer vs Crimson vs Tim Storm

Mickie James vs Kylie Rae

NWA World Television Champion Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater, and The Masked Man vs The Pope and The End

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match: Aron Stevens and Kratos (C) vs La Rebelion

NWA World Women's Championship Match: Kamille (C) vs NWA Women's Invitational Cup Gauntlet Winner

NWA National Championship Match: Chris Adonis (C) vs James Storm

NWA World's Heavyweight Championship Match: Nick Aldis (C) vs Trevor Murdoch

NWA 73 will be available on FITE TV on Sunday, August 29th.

