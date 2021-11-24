Ric Flair Explains Why He Will Never Go Back to WWE

Ric Flair was granted his release from the WWE over the summer and at the time it seemed like things were still amicable between the promotion and “The Nature Boy.” But the past few weeks paint a very different picture. First Flair claimed that WWE was trying to “erase” his legacy on Twitter, then he went on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast and claimed he’d never go back to the promotion as long as Nick Khan was still its president.

“Well, by erasing my legacy, if you take me off the opening of the show and take the Woo, which I own, thank God, because they will never get it back, and replace me with The Ultimate Warrior, a guy that sued the company, held them up for money, I guess the next thing they’re going to do with me is make a DVD having so many people say how bad I was like The Warrior, then they brought him back and put him in The Hall of Fame,” Flair said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). “That isn’t going to work for me.One and done.No worries, but you’re not going to bring me back, not that they want me by any means, but I couldn’t ever work for Nick Khan in my entire life.Vince McMahon, I can work for, but Nick Khan, who is a guy who orchestrated taking me off the show.I’ve got my facts together.He orchestrated taking my Woo off.Never in a million years.The big difference is Tony Khan respects me.He has as did Vince.NIck Khan has not.I talk to Vince now.I have no problem with Vince.He just knows I won’t come back.”

Flair was removed from the opening signature of all WWE programming shortly after the Dark Side of the Ring episode covering the “Plane Ride From Hell” aired. That episode featured a flight attendant accusing Flair of sexual misconduct.

The 16-time world champion then went into detail about his continued frustration with “The Man” trademark pertaining to Becky Lynch. He then said he’d be open to working for All Elite Wrestling.

“There were no discussions at all,” Flair said. “I told Vince McMahon that my word is pretty much my bond unless they did something really stupid to me, then I would never go to work for the competition. Now they’ve done some really stupid stuff, so that door is open, but I have not talked to Tony (Khan). I have not heard a word from him. I watch all the shows. I appreciate the athletes and the people that are involved in it, but I’m not actively in discussion with anybody. Yes, I would go to work for Tony Khan. I will never go back to WWE.”