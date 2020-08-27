WWE's Plans for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Induction Change Again

✖

WWE was originally supposed to hold an induction ceremony for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 back in April during WrestleMania 36 weekend. But the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the changes it made to WrestleMania 36 resulted in the ceremony getting canceled, with reports later coming out that the ceremony would take place during SummerSlam weekend. That weekend came and went without any announcements from WWE, and now WrestleVotes is reporting the ceremony won't take place until WrestleMania 37 weekend in March 2021.

The class will consist of Batista, The New World Order (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman), JBL, The British Bulldog, Jushin "Thunder" Liger and The Bella Twins.

WWE’s plan regarding the 2020 Hall of Fame was to do it at a corresponding PPV once fans returned, ideally SummerSlam. That obviously didn’t happen. With no fans until November at the earliest, the plan is now to induct the 2020 class as the class of 2021 during WrestleMania 37. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 27, 2020

"I don't think it's sunk in," Batista said when his induction was announced. "And I was thinking about it because I mean, it seems like a long journey, but it also feels like yesterday when I started my career. And it also feels ... because I'm still working so much, it doesn't feel like an end of a journey."

"And I said that at WrestleMania last year: It's the end of my in-ring journey, but it's not the end of my journey with the WWE," he added. "I will always be connected with them, I'll always be affiliated with them, I hope that I will always have a good relationship with them. So it doesn't really feel like an ending for me, it feels like, kind of, I'm right in the mix. ... All I can say is it feels good, it's just satisfying. I feel like I accomplished something. I feel like it was all worth it."

As of now, WrestleMania 37 is still scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Payback, takes place this Sunday. Here's the card for the show as of now:

WWE Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (No Holds Barred)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks and Bayly vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.