Ric Flair Shares Funny Story of Drinking With The Undertaker

Ric Flair sat down with Metro this week to help promote the upcoming episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride, and at one point he brought up when the two legends toured the roads together. "The Nature Boy" recalls a particularly fun night where he, "The Deadman" and former NBA player Harvey Grant were out one night and the 16-time world champion wound up losing one of his Rolex watches.

"He knew how to get the best out of me! He runs from me now because he knows! I lost a Rolex with Taker one night," Flair said with a laugh. "... We and Taker and Harvey Grant were out one night -- and I lost a Rolex, which is a whole different part of the story [laughs]. Trying to hang with him and that Jack Daniels man, it's tough. We've had so much fun!"

Elsewhere in the same interview Flair talked about how his match with Undertaker at WrestleMania X8 helped him regain his confidence following the end of WCW and his sudden return to WWE.

As part of the build for Sunday's premiere, Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) went through another round of media interviews. During a conversation on CBS Sports' State of Combat podcast, he revealed he didn't think Brock Lesnar should have been the one to end his undefeated WrestleMania streak.

"My biggest concern was I just wanted to make sure that [McMahon] was sure and that's what he wanted to do. I didn't feel like Brock needed it," Calaway said. "Brock was already a huge star, and it wasn't going to help him one way or another. My only concern was there might have been someone down the line that could have benefitted from it more and that probably would've been Roman later on.

"That's with hindsight being 20/20," he added. "But if I was going to get beat by someone, Brock was a guy who had the credentials, I think, to do it and people would be like, 'Um, OK, s—, that's Brock Lesnar.' That was my biggest deal. I just wanted to make sure that's really what [McMahon] had wanted to do."

Undertaker: The Last Ride's penultimate episode drops on the WWE Network at 10 am ET on Sunday morning. That night will see WWE's latest pay-per-view, Backlash. Check out the full card below:

Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

