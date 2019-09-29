WWE

Wrestlers Pay Tribute to Rick Bognar, AKA Fake Razor Ramon

Sad news in the world of wrestling broke on Saturday night when the family of Rick Bognar, best […]

By

Sad news in the world of wrestling broke on Saturday night when the family of Rick Bognar, best known in his WWE days as Fake Razor Ramon, confirmed that he had died at the age 49 back on September 20. No cause of death has been given, though wrestlers did take to Twitter shortly after the news broke to pay tribute to the man. For those who don’t know, Bognar appeared in WWE back in 1996-97 alongside Glenn Jacobs (better known as Kane) as the fake versions of Ramon and Diesel, a direct shot at Kevin Nash and Scott Hall for leaving the company for WCW.

The act was received extremely poorly by fans, and Bognar left the company after his one-year contract expired. Bognar would continue to wrestle up until 2000, which included a stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling as Big Titan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the best tribute’s to Bognar in the list below!

Kane

Chris Jericho

View this post on Instagram

Sorry to hear about the passing of my old friend @titan.rick today. Rick was a constant opponent and friend from the first month I moved to Calgary in 1990, all the way until we (and @stormwrestlingacademy) worked for #WAR in in Japan in 1995. He ended up in @WWE as the “fake” #RazorRamon and then become a motivational speaker. He was a funny guy who did great impressions and a literal giant in the ring! I last saw him before a @fozzyrock gig in Calgary a few years ago and it was great to reconnect and catch up. 49 is way too young to pass away, but I’ll always remember his big smile and drinking #chuhi with he and @dr.luther whilst singing Karaoke in Japan! God bless you Rick! #ricktitan

A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on

 

Adam Pearce

 

Blue Meanie

 

Jimmy Korderas

 

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

 

Tagged:

Related Posts