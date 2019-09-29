Wrestlers Pay Tribute to Rick Bognar, AKA Fake Razor Ramon

Sad news in the world of wrestling broke on Saturday night when the family of Rick Bognar, best known in his WWE days as Fake Razor Ramon, confirmed that he had died at the age 49 back on September 20. No cause of death has been given, though wrestlers did take to Twitter shortly after the news broke to pay tribute to the man. For those who don’t know, Bognar appeared in WWE back in 1996-97 alongside Glenn Jacobs (better known as Kane) as the fake versions of Ramon and Diesel, a direct shot at Kevin Nash and Scott Hall for leaving the company for WCW.
The act was received extremely poorly by fans, and Bognar left the company after his one-year contract expired. Bognar would continue to wrestle up until 2000, which included a stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling as Big Titan.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Check out the best tribute’s to Bognar in the list below!
Kane
Sorry to hear about the passing of Rick “Titan” Bognar. After his wrestling career, best known for his runs in Japan, Rick became a very successful life coach and speaker, helping people work through life’s difficulties and find inner peace. #RIP— Kane (@KaneWWE) September 29, 2019
Chris Jericho
View this post on Instagram
Sorry to hear about the passing of my old friend @titan.rick today. Rick was a constant opponent and friend from the first month I moved to Calgary in 1990, all the way until we (and @stormwrestlingacademy) worked for #WAR in in Japan in 1995. He ended up in @WWE as the “fake” #RazorRamon and then become a motivational speaker. He was a funny guy who did great impressions and a literal giant in the ring! I last saw him before a @fozzyrock gig in Calgary a few years ago and it was great to reconnect and catch up. 49 is way too young to pass away, but I’ll always remember his big smile and drinking #chuhi with he and @dr.luther whilst singing Karaoke in Japan! God bless you Rick! #ricktitan
Adam Pearce
Godspeed, Rick Bognar.— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) September 28, 2019
Blue Meanie
Sad to hear about the passing of Rick Bognar/Rick Titan. Great a d funny guy from the time I met him in ECW. Some remember him as Fake Razor Ramon. That gig came out of him doing it on an ECW house show. He popped the boys and the crowd. God speed Rick!— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) September 28, 2019
Jimmy Korderas
Truly saddened to hear of the passing of Rick Bognar. Condolences to his family. 🙏 my friend.— Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) September 28, 2019
Davey Boy Smith Jr.
Sad to hear the news about Rick Bognar aka Rick Titan, Big Titan, Razor Ramon 2 passing away. 🙏🙏 this photo was taken while running into Rick a few years back at Chinook Center, and unfortunately was the last time I saw Rick, but we had a good talk about Japan🇯🇵R.I.P. Rick 🙏 pic.twitter.com/we0blAoLkd— Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) September 28, 2019