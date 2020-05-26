Rob Gronkowksi Appears on WWE Raw, Says He'll Keep R-Truth From Winning Back the WWE 24/7 Championship

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has been WWE 24/7 Champion since he won the title from Mojo Rawley back at WrestleMania 36 Night 2, giving him the longest single reign with the title at approximately 61 days. The Super Bowl champ hadn't appeared on WWE television since then, but that changed on this week's Monday Night Raw when he popped up via video segment. Gronkowski addressed recent claims made by 35-time champion R-Truth, who swore he'd win the title back by any means necessary.

Based on his comments, Gronk doesn't seem worried.

Truth released his latest promo on getting his "baby" back earlier in the day.

Rob Gronkowski thinks he can return to the football field with my title? Well Batter Up, Gronk. I’m gonna slam dunk on you and take my title back! Don’t you dare try to skate away!!! pic.twitter.com/ojdcNtisYR — WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) May 25, 2020

