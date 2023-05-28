WWE: Jaw-Dropping Roman Reigns Stat From Night of Champions 2023

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa failed in their attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens in the main event of Saturday's Night of Champions pay-per-view. But while this wasn't the first loss Reigns has recorded during his run as "The Tribal Chief" (his DQ losses to Seth Rollins and Xavier Woods immediately come to mind), the defeat actually broke that streak that's much older than his thousand-day reign as Undisputed Champion.

As pointed out by Reddit user u/BetleyIsland36 on the Squared Circle subreddit, Saturday's show marked the first time Reigns has lost in the main event of a pay-per-view since WrestleMania 34 in 2018. That streak lasted nearly 1,900 days and included 46 pay-per-view matches (many of which were the main event of their respective shows).

As for what's next for Reigns, that's unclear. There are already reports that the supposed split between The Usos and the rest of The Bloodline will culminate in a tag team match at Money in the Bank in London in July, eventually freeing up Reigns to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam in August. But while many fans are hoping for a WrestleMania 39 rematch between Reigns and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, there haven't been any concrete reports regarding who his opponent will be or if he's finally nearing the end of his record-setting title reign.

"I like the fact that everyone walks in now thinking this is the last title defense. I experienced this before, it was something I had a hand in ending, which was the Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania. Every year, you sat there, 'Oh, this is it.' During the match, the audience is anticipating and salivating for it, this to be the moment that they get to witness the historical three count on the Undertaker to which the streak would end. Then, when Undertaker would defend the streak, they would say, 'I don't want to see this end, I can't wait until the next chapter.' Then, it finally ended, and the audience was shocked. They thought they would see it, they thought they would see it, they didn't," Paul Heyman told Ariel Helwani after Reigns' first match with Rhodes.

"It's the same thing with Roman Reigns' Title defenses now. You hope this is the one, you think this is the one, you're sure this is the one. You watch the match happening, you know this is the one. Then it turns out to not be the one. 'Man, I can't wait to see the next chapter.' The response [at WrestleMania 39] to Cody Rhodes, which was louder than the response last week, which was a response more passionate, which was the response of an audience that believes in Cody Rhodes this week more than they did last week when they hung their hopes and dreams on him. He didn't disappoint them. We disappointed them. We took that away from Cody Rhodes. Roman Reigns took that away from Cody Rhodes and the audience. They blame Roman Reigns for it and they appreciate how close Cody came and they know the next time Cody steps in the ring with Roman Reigns, 'this will be the one.' That's the business," he continued.