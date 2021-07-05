Roman Reigns Shoots Down Idea of Reuniting The Shield Again

✖

With Jon Moxley now in AEW, the chances of WWE ever reuniting the iconic Shield trio of Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins seem incredibly slim. Reigns, who has reinvented himself of the past year as "The Tribal Chief," acknowledged that fact during a recent appearance on Cheap Heat. He explained, (h/t Fightful), "No [a reunion won't happen.] I have a lot of respect for what we did. A lot of that time was really pivotal for me to learn and gain experience and be around other performers and see their process and how they attack and think about things, but where I'm at now, it's a one-man show. I have the family dynamic with [The Usos], but I call the shots. It's my thumb on this pole and I don't think I could share it anymore."

Reigns also voiced his support for another match with Seth Rollins. It looked like the former Universal Champ was next in line for a shot at Reigns' title, only for Edge to return and promptly be named the new No. 1 contender. Reigns and the "Rated-R Superstar" will clash at Money in the Bank on July 18.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Reigns said he felt there was nobody in WWE he currently feels is worthy of passing the torch to. The only name he brought up was Drew McIntyre, though he referred to him as his "favorite No. 2."

"There ain't nobody, man, and it's no — I could say my favorite number two, Drew, he's my favorite number two," Reigns said. "There's a bunch of number twos, threes, whatever you want to call them. We can rank them, it really don't matter. They're under me. How far under? Who knows? Who really cares at this point? I mean, how strong of a number two do you want to be, and at this point, my favorite is Drew McIntyre."

"So in a perfect world, if there was an opportunity to pass the torch to him, he's the one guy I think that has captivated my attention in that manner," he added. "But at the same time, he ain't there. And it's only because I'm still here, so solid, within my foothold, my stronghold. The flag is fully planted in, so I can't even think about it now. But I mean, John [Cena] needed somebody to come in, so he could move on and try new things and take care of his body. I will eventually need that. But there's just nobody at this point."