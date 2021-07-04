Roman Reigns Takes a Shot at WWE's Roster While Discussing Passing the Torch

✖

Roman Reigns stands head and shoulders above the rest of the WWE roster right now, and "The Tribal Chief" is well aware of that fact. During a recent interview on ESPN's Cheap Heat the reigning WWE Universal Champion was asked if there was anyone he could potentially pass the torch to at some point. Reigns said he felt nobody was worthy of that spot, though he did mention Drew McIntyre.

"There ain't nobody, man, and it's no — I could say my favorite number two, Drew, he's my favorite number two," Reigns said (h/t Sportskeeda). "There's a bunch of number twos, threes, whatever you want to call them. We can rank them, it really don't matter. They're under me. How far under? Who knows? Who really cares at this point? I mean, how strong of a number two do you want to be, and at this point, my favorite is Drew McIntyre."

"So in a perfect world, if there was an opportunity to pass the torch to him, he's the one guy I think that has captivated my attention in that manner," he added. "But at the same time, he ain't there. And it's only because I'm still here, so solid, within my foothold, my stronghold. The flag is fully planted in, so I can't even think about it now. But I mean, John [Cena] needed somebody to come in, so he could move on and try new things and take care of his body. I will eventually need that. But there's just nobody at this point."

Reigns and McIntyre have crossed paths on a number of occasions, the most recent being a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series last November. "The Tribal Chief" was victorious, but only after interference from Jey Uso and a low blow. McIntyre has since teased getting revenge.

"I told Roman that I'm not the same guy; I'm on a whole new level now, and you're going to find that out," McIntyre said while on The Bump in December. "He kept talking and talking, and [Paul] Heyman kept talking and talking and kept tweeting. I kept my mouth shut because I was going to show through [my] actions what I'm capable of these days, and you saw his emotions change throughout the match. But he knows what I'm all about now. I guarantee that match is going to come back around again one day, and hopefully, it'll be WrestleMania-level."

"I'm the first to admit when I came back to the company and saw how far Roman had come since I was gone, he's proven himself time after time. He talks about levels, and it's not only what you see in the ring, but it's also what he does outside of it as well," he continued. "He's proven himself for years, but I wanted that top spot. I had to work my butt off to get there. It took my 20 years to get there, but I've gotten myself up there. I've still got things to prove. But Roman took it lightly, simple as that. I'm going to knock him back down to Earth, and hopefully back to the Roman I remember, the workhorse. Right now, he's just a piece of crap when it comes to his attitude. But he does get it done in the ring, and he's entertaining to watch."