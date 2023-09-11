WWE: New Idea for a Roman Reigns Showcase Mode in WWE 2K24 Goes Viral

The WWE 2K series has tinkered with a number of game modes in recent years. The latest has been the 2K Showcase mode as players have been given the chance to recreate memorable moments in the careers of Rey Mysterio (WWE 2K22) and John Cena (WWE 2K23). One of the most popular modes from the series is still "The Streak" from WWE 2K14, which centered around The Undertaker's famous 21-match undefeated streak at WrestleMania. The mode not only let you play as "The Deadman" and beat challengers trying to break the streak but also gave you the chance to try and break it yourself against a version of The Undertaker with the difficulty cranked up to its highest level.

Twitter account @ThisGenGamingYT pitched a new spin on that idea on Monday, proposing a "Roman Reigns Mode" where you can try and end "The Tribal Chief's" record-breaking run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Within hours of the tweet's posting, roughly half a million WWE fans had seen it. Many made the joke that the game mode would feature Solo Sikoa running down to make the save just before you attempt to beat Reigns.

Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns' Run Lasting Past 2030

Paul Heyman was a guest on The Bump when Reigns' championship run officially hit three consecutive years a few weeks back. He made the bold proclamation that he envisions Reigns to still be on top as champion years from now.

"Yes, and I envision it three years from now, and three years after that, and three years after that," Heyman said when asked if he envisioned Reigns' title reign lasting three years when it first started in August 2020.

"Roman Reigns wanted to be the greatest of all time. Roman Reigns wanted to solidify his legacy," he later added. "Roman Reigns knew that he had peaked as the big dog, and there was nowhere left for him to go. Four WrestleMania main events, multiple heavyweight championships. What more could Roman Reigns have pulled off? Then he realized there is more. There is a higher mountaintop. There is more greatness to pursue. There is the claim that John Cena could be the greatest of all time. There is the claim that Bruno Sammartino was the greatest champion of all time. These were all goals that Roman Reigns said, 'We're gonna go after them one by one, and like snipers, we're gonna pick them off.' So that's what ended up doing. So yes, when Roman Reigns went after the championship, I knew he was going to be reigning at least this long, if not far longer. I knew the legacy that we were going to create, and we're just getting started around here."

